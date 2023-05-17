US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday met former cricketer Mithali Raj in Mumbai. Taking to social media, Eric Garcetti said that he was delighted to meet the former captain of the Indian Women's National Cricket team. Garcetti said that Mithali Raj is an inspirational advocate for gender equity in sports. Earlier in the day, the US Ambassador to India also met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti Meets Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti Meets Mithali Raj

Ambassador of the US to India, Eric Garcetti met former cricketer Mithali Raj today. "I was delighted to meet the former captain of the Indian Women’s National Cricket team and an inspirational advocate for gender equity in sports," he tweets. pic.twitter.com/W6GZ8MMLaM — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

