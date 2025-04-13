In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, a 25-year-old woman, Anjali, was brutally murdered over a property dispute. Accused Shivendra Yadav (26), a property dealer, and his partner Gaurav (19) lured Anjali by promising to hand over land documents. They forced her to consume alcohol, strangled her, burned her body, and dumped it in a river. Police recovered her mutilated remains five days later. Shockingly, the accused made a video call to Yadav’s father and wife, showing Anjali’s body. The crime came to light after Anjali’s burnt scooter was found. Her sister claimed Yadav had taken Rs 6 lakh from Anjali for land. Both accused have confessed during interrogation and are in police custody. Kasganj Horror: Girl Visiting Popular Picnic Spot With Fiance Gangraped in Broad Daylight, Accused Film Video of Sex Assault and Threaten To Circulate It; 5 Arrested.

Woman Killed Over Land Dispute in Etawah

