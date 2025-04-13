Kasganj, April 13: In a deeply disturbing incident, a young woman was gangraped in broad daylight at a popular picnic spot near the Hazara Canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district. The victim had gone to the Nadrai Aqueduct with her fiancé when over half a dozen men allegedly attacked them. According to police, the assailants beat up the victim’s fiancé and dragged her into a nearby room, where she was gangraped one by one.

The incident came to light only after the victim’s health deteriorated and she informed her family. She later contacted the 1098 helpline, which alerted the Kotwali police. Acting swiftly, the police launched an investigation with support from the SOG and surveillance teams. Varanasi Gangrape Case Probe Unearths Interstate Sex Racket, Over 500 Obscene Videos of Girls Found on ‘Mastermind’ Anmol Gupta’s Mobile Phone.

SP Ankita Sharma confirmed that five accused have been arrested so far, and several others are being identified and searched. “We have taken some suspects into custody for questioning, and raids are ongoing to arrest the remaining culprits,” she said. Varanasi Gangrape Survivor’s Mother Gives Account of Victim’s Ordeal, Says ‘Wanted an Audience With PM Narendra Modi To Share Daughter’s Trauma’

Initial investigations suggest the accused also made a video of the assault and threatened the girl with its release. According to local reports, the girl was ambushed when she was walking near the canal, then forcibly taken into the bushes and assaulted. Police officials have visited the crime scene and gathered crucial evidence.

Female officers have recorded the victim’s statement and are assisting her through the legal process. Police are urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation.

The shocking incident has triggered outrage and raised fresh concerns about women’s safety in public spaces in Uttar Pradesh, especially following the recent gangrape case in Varanasi.

