Three youths from the Hinjawadi area in Maharashtra's Pune were arrested by the police on Friday for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit Indian currency notes. The police said that the youths were influenced by the popular OTT show ‘Farzi’, starring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who plays a counterfeiter in the series. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Rajendra Kakade (20) and Omkar Ramakrishna Tekam (18), both residents of Maan near Hinjawadi and a 17-year-old minor. The police seized fake notes of Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations, along with a printer, a scanner and a laptop, from their possession. Sex Racket Busted in Pune: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Run by Thai Woman in Koregaon Park, Rescue Two Victims.

