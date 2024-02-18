Pune, February 18: The Pune city police on Wednesday night raided an apartment in Koregaon Park and busted a prostitution racket run by a Thai woman. The police also rescued two Thai women who were allegedly forced into the flesh trade by the accused.

According to the Pune Pulse report, the FIR in this case was registered on Thursday at the Koregaon Park police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The accused woman, who has not been identified yet, was arrested and remanded to police custody till February 19 by a court. Sex Racket Busted in Pune: Crime Branch Bust Prostitution Racket Running From Thai Spa, Rescue Four Women.

Police Bust Prostitution Racket Run by Thai Woman

According to the police, the accused woman had lured the two victims, who are also Thai nationals, by promising them jobs at beauty parlours in India. She had brought them to India on business visas and made them stay at an apartment on South Main Road in Koregaon Park. She then contacted customers through online platforms and offered them sexual services of the victims.

Police Raided Apartment After Tip-Off

The police got a tip-off about the racket and conducted a raid at the apartment around 10 pm on Wednesday. They found the accused woman and the two victims there and took them into custody. The police also seized their passports, mobile phones and cash from the spot. Sex Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Bangladeshi Girl Rescued From Flesh Trade Racket in Taloja, Two Arrested.

The police are investigating whether the accused woman had any links with local or international human trafficking networks. They are also trying to trace the customers who had availed the services of the victims. The police have appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities in their vicinity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2024 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).