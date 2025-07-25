Three assailants beat a Class 12 student to death outside Maharshi Vidya Mandir Inter College in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. The attackers, riding a scooter, assaulted the victim, identified as Mohd Arish Khan, after school hours on July 23. Critically injured, Arish was rushed to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The brutal attack captured on CCTV video surfaced today, July 25, showing students leaving the college when the assailants arrive on a scooter, attack the victims with sticks before fleeing from the scene. Following the video’s circulation, police confirmed the arrest of all three accused. A case had already been registered at Kotwali Nagar police station. Legal proceedings in the matter are currently underway. Fatehpur: 4 Booked for Thrashing Temple Priest and His Son for Taking Extra Laddus From Prayer Tray in Uttar Pradesh.

Class 12 Student Beaten to Death in UP

In UP's Fatehpur, a class 12 student Mohd Arish Khan was brutally assaulted outside his school by three bike-borne assailants. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. A CCTV footage of the assualt has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/pt9hLvYnTh — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 25, 2025

3 Held for Beating Class 12 Boy to Death

