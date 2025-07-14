Bollywood and Haryana pop singer Rahul Fazilpuria was attacked in Gurugram after unknown assailants opened fire at him on Monday evening, July 14. According to reports, the murder attempt on Fazilpuria occurred on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) near Gurugram when the singer narrowly escaped the attack. More details are awaited. Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Friend Himaanshika Singh Alleges Years of Control and Abuse, Accuses National-Level Tennis Player's Parents of Shaming Her for ‘Wearing Shorts and Talking to Boys’ (Watch Videos).

Fazilpuria Fired Upon in Gurugram

Rapper Fazilpuria escapes unhurt after unidentified men opened fire on his car in Gurugram. The rapper is believed to be friends with YouTuber Elvish Yadav, and his name had surfaced in a case related to the use of snake venom and snakes for shooting purposes, along with Yadav. — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 14, 2025

Fazilpuria Escapes Murder Bid

#BigBreaking Haryana Gurugram Bollywood singer Rahul Fazilpuria fired upon Unknown miscreants carried out the incident on SPR road Bollywood and Haryana pop singer Rahul Fazilpuria narrowly escaped in this firing incident — Amit Bhardwaj (@AmmyBhardwaj) July 14, 2025

Rahul Fazilpuria Assassination Attempt

Firing upon Haryanvi Singer & Rapper Rahul Fazilpuria's Car in Gurugram. The Police reached the spot & investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/WwxoHqrruV — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) July 14, 2025

