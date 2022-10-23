Another high-speed car was involved in an accident in Mumbai’s Bandra Worli sea link. Video of the incident shows Ferrari SF90 superfast car damaged after the incident. However the cause of the accident and casualties if any are unknown. Nearly two weeks ago, at least five people were reported dead, and several were injured after a speeding car rammed into three other cars, and an ambulance on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai in the early morning hours. Bandra Worli Sea Link Accident Video: 10 Injured After Collision Between Four Cars and Ambulance in Mumbai

Ferrari SF90 Car Accident Video:

A high profile accident on bandra worli sea link two days back. Not a word in media any where. Why was this incident pushed under the carpet?Sources states the involvement of a high profile 'bahu'. @MumbaiPolice @mumbaitraffic @CMOMaharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/dq2dsY14BF — Nazia Sayed (@sayednaaz2701) October 22, 2022

