At least 10 people were injured in an accident at Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Wednesday, October 5. A road accident took place in the middle of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge after many vehicles including ambulances collided with each other. Further details of the incident are awaited.

Visuals from the Spot:

Maharashtra | 10 people got injured in a collision between four cars and an ambulance on Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link pic.twitter.com/7ihc7xnZv5 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Video: Major Accident on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)