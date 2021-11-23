FIR (First Information Report) was registered on Tuesday against actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly portraying the farmers' protest as Khalistani movement and calling them 'Khalistanis' on social media.

Kangana is her recent social media post lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saying she took decisive action against 'Khalistanis'. While claiming that Gandhi caused "suffering" to the nation, Kangana Ranaut said she crushed 'Khalistanis' like mosquitoes at the cost of her life.

