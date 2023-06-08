The country is still reeling under the aftermath of the horrific Odisha train collision in Balasore, which is why any and every news related to Indian railways gets one tensed up. On Thursday, an incident where fire broke out in Durg-Puri Express train AC coach was reported much. It was likely caused from the brake shoes leading to the sudden outburst of flames. No casualties were reported.

Watch Fire Breaks Out in Durg-Puri Express AC Coach Video:

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Fire Breaks Out in AC Coach of Puri-Durg Express! 🚂🔥 A distressing incident has occurred aboard the Puri-Durg Express as a fire broke out in one of the AC coaches. Here's what we know so far: The fire is believed to have originated from the brake shoes,… pic.twitter.com/bfcKtl0xNv — Arsh (@ArshIsmail) June 8, 2023

🔴 Smoke detected in the AC Coach of Durg-Puri Express on Nuapada-Khariar Road due to brake winding. No damage, no injuries. Train left the Station. #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/HzmlcHgYC6 — The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) June 8, 2023

