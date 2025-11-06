At least four people were injured after they were hit by a local train near Sandhurst Road railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday, November 6, news agency ANI reported. According to the report, the incident took place around 7:00 pm, just some time after the suburban train service on Central Railway was disrupted due to a flash strike by employees' unions over an FIR registered against two engineers in the June 9 Mumbra accident case. "Four people who were walking on the tracks near Sandhurst Road station were injured after being hit by a train. All of them have been admitted to the railway hospital, and every effort is being made to treat them. We once again request that all passengers and residents avoid crossing or walking on the tracks under any circumstances" Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Dhanraj Neela told ANI. Mumbai Local Train Update: Massive Rush at CSMT As Railway Unions Go on Strike, Videos Surface.

Mumbai Local Train Accident

#WATCH Mumbai, Maharashtra | Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Dhanraj Neela says, "Four people who were walking on the tracks near Sandhurst Road station were injured after being hit by a train. All of them have been admitted to the railway hospital, and every effort is being made to… pic.twitter.com/so6bBvC6lD — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)