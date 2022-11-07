On Monday, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Constitution's 103rd Amendment Act 2019, which provides for the 10 percent EWS reservation amongst the general category. According to reports, four judges upheld the Act while one judge passed a dissenting judgement. Andheri Gokhale Bridge Closes From Today: Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Share Alternate Routes After BMC Declares Bridge Unsafe for Public Use; Check Complete Details Here.

SC Bench Upholds Validity of Constitution’s 103rd Amendment Act 2019

Five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court upholds the validity of the Constitution's 103rd Amendment Act 2019, which provides for the 10 per cent EWS reservation amongst the general category. Four judges uphold the Act while one judge passes a dissenting judgement. pic.twitter.com/nnd2yrXm0P — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)