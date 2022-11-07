On Sunday, the Mumbai Traffic Police took to social media to inform citizens about the closing of Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri. In a tweet, the police said that the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri has been declared unsafe for public use by the BMC. The police also said that the bridge will be closed for vehicular and pedestrian traffic from Monday, November 7, 2022 till further notice for public safety. The police issued an advisory in view of the bridge closing and also shared list of alternate routes which the public can use. Delhites Wake Up to Lingering Smog Covering National Capital's Sky; Air Quality Index Under 'Very Poor' Category (See Pics).

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge To Be Closed From Today

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, Andheri has been declared unsafe for public use by @mybmc Hence, in view of public safety, it will be closed for vehicular & pedestrian traffic from 7th Nov, 2022 till further notice. For alternate routes see below notification. pic.twitter.com/9sxVpkstA6 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 6, 2022

