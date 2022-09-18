Speaking on the Chandigarh University row viral videos incident, SSP Mohali Vivek Soni said that forensic evidence is being collected. He also said that no attempt to suicide case was reported. "Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumour," he said. A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University after a female student secretly recorded videos of girls from the hostel bathroom and leaked them online. After the video went viral, the accused student was detained by the police. Videos of her being questioned by the hostel warden have also gone viral on social media. Chandigarh University MMS Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Condemns Incident After Videos of Girl Students Taking Bath Go Viral, Says ‘This Is Very Serious and Shameful’.

Check Tweet:

Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumour: SSP Mohali Vivek Soni on Chandigarh University row pic.twitter.com/0FndNH6Mva — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

