On Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to condemn the Chandigarh University MMS Leak Row incident. "This is very serious and shameful," he said. In his tweet, Kejriwal lauded the victims saying that the girls have the courage to stand against such incidents. He also assured the victims of justice and said, "We are all with you. All act with patience." A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University after a female student secretly recorded videos of girls from the hostel bathroom and leaked them online. After the video went viral, the accused student was detained by the police.

Check Tweet:

चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी में एक लड़की ने कई छात्राओं के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करके Viral किए हैं। ये बेहद संगीन और शर्मनाक है। इसमें शामिल सभी दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलेगी। पीड़ित बेटियाँ हिम्मत रखें। हम सब आपके साथ हैं। सभी संयम से काम लें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)