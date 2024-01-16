Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi will be conferred with the Assam’s highest civilian award “Assam Baibhav’, according to an announcement made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The Assam Baibhav Award is the highest state civilian award. In the first year, we gave the Assam Baibhav award to Ratan Tata and last year we gave the award to Tapan Saikia. This time, the Assam government has selected former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Ranjan Gogoi for the Assam Baibhav award, he added. Ratan Tata Honoured With Assam's Highest Civilian Award 'Assam Baibhav' in Mumbai.

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to be Conferred With Assam Baibhav Award

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "This time, the Assam government has selected former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Ranjan Gogoi for the Assam Baibhav award." CM says, "We will give the civilian awards of Assam on February 10. The Assam Governor will present the state… pic.twitter.com/hjQOsT5TWk — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

