Olivier Veran, the spokesman of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government, said that French society is "at risk of tipping over" after the murder of a teenager in Crépol, reported Le Figaro. The death of the 16-year-old, named only as Thomas, has been seized upon by the far-right, who have portrayed the killing as symbolic of increasingly insecure conditions in French society. Olivier Veran visited the village a week after the brutal attack at a village dance in Crépol. France: Houses of Jews Sprayed With ‘Stars of David’ in Suburbs of Paris in Backdrop of Israel-Palestine War (See Pics and Videos).

French Teenager Killing

