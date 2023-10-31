On Tuesday, October 31, Stars of David were reportedly sprayed over Jewish homes in Paris, France. If reports are to be believed, there has been a surge in antisemitism in France and throughout the world since October 7. The buildings in Paris's 14th arrondissement bear markings reminiscent of the Star of David, which was used by the Nazis to identify Jewish-owned businesses in Berlin. Nearly 800 anti-Semitic incidents have been registered in France since October 7, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel that resulted in a war in Gaza, according to the French Interior Ministry. 'Gas the Jews, Fu** the Jews': Pro-Palestine Rally Taken Out in Sydney After Opera House Illuminated in Israeli Flag Colours, Crowd Chants Offensive Slogans (Watch Videos).

Houses of Jews Sprayed With ‘Stars of David’ in Paris

JUST IN - Homes in Paris and suburbs daubed with Stars of David to identify where Jews live - i24 News pic.twitter.com/g3mC09WfMG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 31, 2023

Meanwhile in France: buildings belonging to French Jews in Paris were marked with a Star of David pic.twitter.com/7WGQ7UD6si — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 31, 2023

🚨 Buildings where Jews live in Paris are marked with Stars of David pic.twitter.com/yRidagq5ge — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) October 30, 2023

🇫🇷⚔️✡️ - Video showing Jewish homes and businesses in #Paris being marked with the Star of David. The objective, according to authorities, is to make it easier for #Islamic groups and anti-Semitic organizations to carry out attacks and persecution of #Jews. A process similar… pic.twitter.com/jtpawkCTyJ — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) October 31, 2023

