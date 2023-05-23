Foreign delegates arriving for the G20 meetings in Uttarakhand received a traditional welcome at Jollygrant Airport upon their arrival. A video of foreign delegates receiving a traditional welcome at the Jollygrant Airport has gone viral on social media. The 2-minute 7-second video clip shows artists performing traditional dance forms as foreign delegates arriving for the G20 meetings join them in the celebrations. Earlier, a video of G20 delegates enjoying the famous Shikara boat ride in Srinagar's Dal Lake on the first day of the third Tourism Working Group meeting had gone viral. G20 Delegates Enjoy Shikara Ride at Srinagar's Dal Lake, Video Surfaces Online.

Foreign Delegates Receive Traditional Welcome at Jollygrant Airport

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Foreign delegates, arriving for G20 meetings, receive traditional welcome at Jollygrant Airport. pic.twitter.com/g1NhsC8fUY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2023

