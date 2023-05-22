G20 delegates were seen enjoying the Shikara ride at Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday. The G20 working group meeting is being held in Srinagar, the summer capital of the federally administrated territory, from Monday to Wednesday. Over 60 delegates from G20 member countries are expected to attend the event. Naatu Naatu at G20 Video: Ram Charan Dances on RRR Movie Song at G20 Summit in Srinagar.

G20 Delegates Enjoy Shikara Ride:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)