The Allahabad High Court recently said that authorities must maintain tranquility so that religious rituals are observed freely. Observing that authorities cannot absolve themselves of the responsibility to maintain law and order, the bench of Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Om Prakash Shukla said that authorities must blend their decision and not be indifferent to the people of faith.

Check Tweet:

