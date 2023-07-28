After residents of a society in Punjab's Ludhiana West complained about a gas leak, post a pregnant woman fainted in the locality, authorities carried out a probe and found no gas leakage in the region on Friday. The NDRF team also reached the spot to double-check the claims of the locals, however, no gas leakage was found in the area. There was a panic among people, but the situation is under control now, said NDRF’s DL Jakhar. Ludhiana Gas Leak: 'This Was a Poisonous Gas Leak, Three of the Bodies Have Turned Blue', Says Local Anjan Kumar After Gas Leakage Kills Nine People in Giaspura Area (Watch Video).

Gas Leak Fear in Ludhiana

#WATCH | We got information that was woman had become unconscious. When we reached the spot, we found that there is no gas leakage in the area. There was a panic among people but the situation is under control now" says DL Jakhar, NDRF pic.twitter.com/CWYuNkcavq — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

