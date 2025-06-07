On Friday, June 6, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited Gaya in Bihar, where he paid tribute to Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as the "Mountain Man". Later, he also met Dashrath Manjhi's family members. After his visit, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a post and attacked Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Gaya. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BJP leader Ravi Kumar Yadav alleged that Rahul Gandhi met Dashrath Manjhi's family for a photo opportunity. He also shared a video claiming that a temporary luxury toilet was built for the Congress leader. "One video and Rahul Gandhi’s social justice drama is completely exposed," the post read. The viral clip shared by BJP leader Ravi Kumar Yadav shows a temporary "luxury toilet" set up for Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the kuchcha house of Dashrath Manjhi in Gaya. While the post has gone viral, neither the Congress party nor Rahul Gandhi has responded to the BJP's claim so far. Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi in Bihar’s Gaya, Meets Family Members (See Pics).

One Video and Rahul Gandhi's Social Justice Drama Is Completely Exposed

On Camera: Shehzada’s photo-op at Dashrath Manjhi’s hut. Off Camera: Temporary luxury toilet just for the Shehzada! 😂 One video and Rahul Gandhi’s social justice drama is completely exposed...#RahulTheLiar pic.twitter.com/oGtIv5WAKM — Ravi Kumar Yadav 🇮🇳 (Modi ji Ka Parivar) (@Raviyadav_bjp) June 6, 2025

