Panic gripped Trine Tower society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, after a lift malfunctioned twice within 10 hours, trapping residents, including six children and a woman. The second incident occurred around 10 PM, intensifying safety concerns among residents. A rescue video surfaced online, showing the trapped individuals being manually freed after being stuck for 25 minutes. This marks the third lift breakdown in just 14 days, sparking outrage over poor maintenance and lax security. Residents claimed they had already filed complaints with the police, but no action was taken. Ghaziabad: 7 People Trapped in Lift Mid-Floor at Crossing Republic's Livingstone Society, Rescued Safely (Watch Video).

Ghaziabad: 6 Children, Woman Trapped in Faulty Lift

🚨 गाजियाबाद: Trine Tower की लिफ्ट 10 घंटे में दूसरी बार फंसी ⏳ दिन में 6 बच्चे और 1 महिला लिफ्ट में फंसे रहे 🕙 देर रात 10 बजे लिफ्ट फिर से फंसी 😟 बार-बार लिफ्ट फंसने से सोसाइटी में दहशत 📝 पुलिस से पहले भी लिफ्ट फंसने की शिकायत की जा चुकी थी 🏢 सोसाइटी के लोग सिक्योरिटी और… pic.twitter.com/QY06pudF2M — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) April 6, 2025

Lift Breaks Down Again at Trine Tower

गाजियाबाद, यूपी की ऊंची ऊंची बिल्डिंगों में लिफ्ट के ये हाल हैं। मेंटिनेंस के नाम पर मोटी वसूली होती है और हाल बेहद घटिया। कल कई लोग लिफ्ट में करीब 25 मिनट तक फंसे रहे। फिर उन्हें मैनुअल तरीके से लिफ्ट खोलकर बाहर निकाला। pic.twitter.com/Kc1YoiOzgR — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 6, 2025

