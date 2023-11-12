A massive fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Sunday, November 12. Two fire tenders were rushed to spot to douse the blaze. No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: Blaze Engulfs Shop in Prayagraj, Several Fire Tenders Rushed to Scene.

Ghaziabad Fire

#WATCH | UP: A massive fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in Ghaziabad, early today. Two fire tenders reached the spot. No casualties have been reported. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xB1qyjEZBx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023

