In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a speeding truck crashed into a roadside hut in Ghazipur. The accident occurred last night at around 11 PM when the speeding truck crashed into a roadside hut in Karahiya (Gahmar). The accident resulted in the death of two children and left three others injured. It is also reported that the driver fled after the accident while the injured were hospitalised. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Man Killed, Another Injured As Pickup Van Rams Into Them on Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway.

Speeding Truck Crashes Into a Roadside Hut in Karahiya

