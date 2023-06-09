Go First on Friday said that all its scheduled flights have been cancelled till Wednesday, June 14. "Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 14th June 2023 are cancelled," the airline said in its official statement. The low-cost airline had earlier suspended flights till June 7. "We apologise for the inconvenience caused." the airline said. Meanwhile, the NCLT on Thursday issued a notice to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of crisis-hit airlines Go First over a plea filed by supply chain company Delhivery. In its plea, Delhivery alleged Go First's insolvency process was a sham and said the airline took payments of Rs 57 lakh from Delhivery on May 2, the day it filed for insolvency. Go First Flights Cancellation: India's Low-Cost Airline Extends Suspension of Flights Till May 28 Citing Operational Reasons.

Go First Cancels Flights Till June 14:

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 14th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/TZAHg07Mdu — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 9, 2023

