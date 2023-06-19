A video of car running with all its doors open in Goa has gone viral on social. The incident occurred in Porvorim. The viral video shows a Maruti Ritz car running on a national highway with open doors. As soon as the video went viral on Twitter, the local police launched an investigation and arrested the accused driver, identified as Fahidh Hamaza. The car was seized and a challan was also issued to the owner. Goa: Crocodile Spotted Crossing Road at Margao Fish Market, Leaves Street Dogs Terrified (Watch Video).

Viral Video Shows Car Running With Doors Open:

#MustWatch- Occupants of this Maruti Ritz car GA03C9203 were driving on National Highway at Porvorim with all 4 doors open. Car behind managed to capture the whole incident on cam#Goa #GoaNews #Car #Driving #Dangerous #STunts pic.twitter.com/vLsf64IkLD — In Goa 24x7 (@InGoa24x7) June 19, 2023

Goa Police Arrest Accused Driver:

FIR registered,accused arrested,vehicle seized. pic.twitter.com/jBpnmL43YI — SP North | Goa Police (@spnorthgoa) June 19, 2023

