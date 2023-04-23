A video of a crocodile crossing a road in Goa has gone viral on social media. The 42-second video was shared by the Twitter page Goa News Hub which said that the reptile was spotted at 10.30 pm at Margao Wholesale fish market on Saturday, April 22. The video, which has now gone viral on the internet shows the crocodile roaming and crossing the streets of Goa at night. As the video moves further, the reptile which is seen crossing the road can be seen scaring the streets dogs as they run away for safety. Crocodile Spotted Crossing Road in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg, Panic Grips Locals After Viral Video Surfaces.

Crocodile Spotted Crossing Road at Margao Fish Market

Crocodile was spotted at 10.30 pm at Margao Wholesale fish market on Saturday pic.twitter.com/yh1QaYp67N — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) April 22, 2023

