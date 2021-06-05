Goa on Saturday extended the State Level Curfew till 7 AM of June 14, 2021. The timings for essential shops as defined will be increased from 7 AM to 3 PM, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced. On May 17, Sawant had announced a state-level curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23 which was later extended to June 7.

In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection & stationary items will be allowed to open. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 5, 2021

