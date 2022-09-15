A video of former Congress MLA Digambar Kamat, who joined BJP said shows him saying, "I went to a temple, and asked Gods and Goddesses that joining BJP is in my mind, what should I do... God said, you go ahead, don't worry. On Wednesday, eight Congress MLAs joined the BJP, including former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat. Along with Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes also switched sides and joined the BJP in presence of Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Goa | I went to a temple, asked Gods & Goddesses that this (joining BJP) is in my mind, what should I do... God said, you go ahead, don't worry: Former Congress MLA Digambar Kamat, after joining BJP (14.09)

