A video of a youth performing stunts on bike in Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media. The 12-second video clip shows a youth standing and performing stunts on a moving bike on the roads of Gorakhpur. As the video moves further, other bikers who are seen riding without helmet encourage the youth as he goes about with his act. The video was shared by Twitter user Alok, who said that the youth was posting his stunt videos on social media. Alok also shared the Instagram profile and asked the police to take action.After the incident came to light, the Uttar Pradesh police directed the local police to take action against the accused. Gorakhpur: Man Wearing Teddy Bear Outfit Dances Near Moving Train at Railway Crossing To Shoot Reel for Instagram, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

