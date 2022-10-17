The Ministry of Home Affairs today placed senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain under suspension with immediate effect. The Ministry said that they had received a report on October 16 from Andaman & Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault of a lady by the officer who was then Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Govt Suspends IAS Officer:

