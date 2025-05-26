Panic engulfed Chennai International Airport after a powerful green laser beam was directed at an Emirates flight arriving from Dubai, carrying 326 passengers. The incident occurred during the aircraft’s final approach on Sunday night, May 25, when the laser, reportedly originating from the Parangimalai area, was shone into the cockpit. The sudden glare briefly startled the pilot, who quickly regained composure, ascended slightly to maintain control, and proceeded to land the aircraft safely. He immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC), reporting the laser interference. The Chennai Airport Control Room informed the Office of Civil Aviation Security and the Chennai Airport Police, who began investigating the source of the beam using radar surveillance. The laser light ceased within seconds. Guindy and St. Thomas Mount police have also been notified, and a formal investigation is underway. Delhi Rains: IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi Makes Emergency Landing in Varanasi Due to Bad Weather and Fuel Shortage (Watch Video).

Green Laser Beam Targets Flight Landing at Chennai Airport

चेन्नई: एयरपोर्ट पर फ्लाइट उतरते वक्त लेजर बीम चमकने से हड़कंप, जांच शुरू — Punjab Kesari (@punjabkesari) May 26, 2025

