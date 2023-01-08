Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated International Kite Festival 2023 in Ahemdabad. This year, the International Kite Festival with the theme of G20 will be held from the January 8th to January 14th. Interestingly, the festival will be celebrated after a gap of 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath as 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat for Second Consecutive Term, PM Narendra Modi Attends Swearing-In Ceremony (Watch Video).

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates International Kite Festival 2023 in Ahemdabad. International Kite Festival with the theme of G20 will be held from the 8th to 14th of January, 2023. pic.twitter.com/sr2pAvwOol — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

