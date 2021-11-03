On the occasion of Kali Chaudas 2021, devotees offered prayers at Kali Temple in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday. Devotees offered lemons to Goddess Kali as per their belief to seek her blessings to stay safe from all difficulties. Kali Chaudas or Bhoot Chaturdashi (Bhut Chaturdashi) is being celebrated on Wednesday. It is mostly observed in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Tweet By ANI:

