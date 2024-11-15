The Golden Temple in Amritsar was beautifully illuminated on Friday to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. Observed on Kartik Purnima, the occasion saw vibrant festivities, including a dazzling fireworks display. 555th Parkash Purab Images and Gurpurab 2024 Wishes: Guru Nanak Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Messages, SMS, Quotes and Photos To Send on Guru Nanak Dev Ji Parkash Utsav.

Golden Temple Illuminated

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab | Golden Temple illuminated with colourful lights on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/sFNFhQ6QIO — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

