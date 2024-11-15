Millions of Sikhs across the world are celebrating the biggest festival of their community, Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of their first Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Gurpurab 2024 falls on November 15, and it marks the 555th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji or Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 555th Birth Anniversary. This all-important celebration falls on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima every year. As we celebrate the day, here's a list of 555th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji images, Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 messages, Happy Gurupurab 2024 wallpapers, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 greetings and WhatsApp messages. You can download them for free and share them with your family and friends. You can also share them online on X (previously called Twitter), Facebook or Meta, Instagram and so on. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Images & Guru Nanak Dev Ji 555th Birth Anniversary HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Stickers To Celebrate Gurpurab of First Sikh Guru.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find the Strength To Tide Over All Obstacles With His Grace. Happy Gurpurab to You and Your Family.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Occasion of Guru Ji’s Birth and Make a Commitment To Abide by the Guidance He Provided. Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Heartiest Wishes to You and Your Family on This Auspicious Occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. May This Gurpurab Bring You Joy and Happiness in Life.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope That You and Your Loved One Are Showered With His Divine Blessings on This Auspicious Day of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birth Anniversary! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Nanak Jayanti Is an Annual Reminder To Keep Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Teachings in Our Hearts and Be on the Path to Enlightenment. Happy Gurupurab!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Greetings And Messages To Celebrate Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)