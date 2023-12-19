A massive fire broke out at a shopping mart in Gurugram's Badshahpur area on December 19, prompting the immediate response of fire tenders. The video shared by news agency ANI captures the intensity of the blaze as thick black smoke billows from the site. Efforts are underway to control the fire, with further details regarding the cause and extent of the fire are awaited. Gurugram Fire: Blaze Erupts at Wine Shop Near Golf Course Road, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Gurugram Shopping Mart

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a shopping mart in Gurugram's Badshahpur area. Fire tenders present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RLSk3hc99l — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

