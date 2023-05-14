A major fire broke out this morning at a wine shop near Golf Course Road in Gurugram. According to ANI report, the blaze is being doused. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. Activa Scooter Catches Fire in Thane As Congress Workers Burst Crackers to Celebrate Party’s Victory in Karnataka Elections 2023 (Watch Video).

Gurugram Fire:

#WATCH | Fire broke out at a wine shop near Golf Course Road in Gurugram. Fire is being doused. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/gJd6vnwkjE — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)