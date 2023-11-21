In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by two motorbike-borne men in broad daylight in Gwalior. The alleged kidnapping took place on Monday, November 20. In the latest development in the case, Rajesh Singh Chandel, SP of Gwalior, said that the girl who was abducted near Naka Chandravadni petrol station in Gwalior was found at a lodge in Guna. "She was abducted by two motorbike-borne men. One of the men has been nabbed from Lahar," he added. A video of the kidnapping in broad daylight had also gone viral on social media. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Abducted by Bike-Borne Miscreants in Broad Daylight at Gwalior Bus Stand; Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Woman Abducted by Bike-Borne Miscreants Found

