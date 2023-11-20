On Monday, November 20, two miscreants on a bike abducted a woman at a crowded bus stand in broad daylight in Gwalior. The distressing act was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the crowded Jhansi Road bus stand. The victim, a student from Bhind, had just disembarked from a bus when one of the miscreants forcibly lifted her onto the bike before speeding away. The CCTV footage of the abduction has since gone viral. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Caught Talking to Youth on Mobile Phone, Wife Pours Boiling Oil on Husband's Private Parts in Gwalior, FIR Registered.

Caught on Cam: Two youths arrive on bike and abduct a woman in broad daylight at a crowded bus stand in #gwalior #MadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradeshNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/b7xYxIThqm — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 20, 2023

