Following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar have been named as the new Election Commissioners, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed on Thursday. These appointments come in the wake of sudden vacancies created by the resignation of Arun Goyal and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mentioned that he had requested a shortlist prior to the meeting to gain insights into all the potential candidates. He also noted that the government had provided the names of 212 officers on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi-Led Panel to Meet Today to Pick Two Election Commissioners: Reports.

New Election Commissioners Appointed

#WATCH | Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu from Punjab selected as election commissioners, says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. pic.twitter.com/FBF1q44yuG — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

