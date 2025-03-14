Five people were seriously injured after a speeding Innova car rammed into a granite-laden lorry in Hanamkonda, Telangana, in the early hours of March 11. The shocking accident, captured on CCTV, shows the lorry crossing the road when the high-speed car approaches from the other direction and crashes into it. The impact was so severe that the lorry was pushed into a nearby pole. Reckless driving is suspected to have caused the accident. Local authorities rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Road Accident Caught on Camera in Telangana: School Bus Overturns After Speeding Car Hits It in Hanamkonda, Several Injured; Video Surfaces.

Hanamkonda Road Accident:

A #Speeding Innova car rammed into a granite loaded container lorry, in #Hanamkonda , Reckless and Dangerous driving leds to Accident, five occupants who were in the car were seriously injured, the shocking incident recorded in #CCTV.#RoadAccident #CarAccident #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/12FHd7io6u — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 13, 2025

