A major road accident in Telangana's Hanamkonda district has sparked concern as a car collided with an Ekashila School bus, causing it to overturn. The incident occurred on a highway in Kamalapur Mandal centre. The car, reportedly speeding, crashed into the bus, resulting in injuries to three students among the 30 onboard. The car's occupants also suffered severe injuries. A video capturing the collision has gone viral on social media. Road Accident in Gurugram: Two-Year-Old Child Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Car While Playing Outside His House in DLF Phase 3 Area; Driver Arrested.

Accident in Telangana

