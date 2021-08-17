To welcome Tokyo Olympic 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra at home, a feast for about 30,000 people prepared in Samalkha, Panipat.

Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi says "He will be receiving a grand welcome, I have prepared 'churma' for him. We will keep his gold medal in the 'mandir' (temple).

