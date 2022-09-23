According to reports, a Khap mahapanchayat will be held tomorrow in Haryana's Hisar, over late BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death case. A mahapanchayat was held earlier this month as well. Back then, the 'Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat' had given an ultimatum to the BJP government to recommend a CBI probe into the late TikTok star's death case by September 23. Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Judicial Custody of Two Accused Extended by 14 Days.

Khap Mahapanchayat To Be Held Tomorrow in Hisar

Haryana | A Khap mahapanchayat to be held tomorrow in Hisar, over Sonali Phogat death case. A mahapanchayat was held earlier this month. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/Ai5tnrQCG2 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

