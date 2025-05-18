Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a sly dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying he is worried about the latter's health. Gaurav Gogoi said that he has been on Himanta Biswa Sarma's radar since he entered Assam and has made baseless remarks about him. "I am worried about the health of the Chief Minister of Assam. For some reason best known to him I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. He has made many baseless remarks about me in the past 13 years. The most recent one borders on insanity and the absurd. It is often said that when there is something bothering at home, it reflects in the mental state of the person. We will ensure that after 2026 he gets to have some rest," Gogoi posted on X, formerly Twitter. Biswa Sarma on Sunday, May 18, claimed that the Congress MP went to the neighbouring country on the invitation of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's spy agency. ‘EAM Was Misquoted, No Prior Warning to Pakistan’: MEA Refutes Rahul Gandhi’s Claim on Operation Sindoor.

