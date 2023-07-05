The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh declared that the crime of "abetment of suicide" under Section 306 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) does not apply to mere harassment of wife by her husband or in-laws resulting from marital conflict or sarcastic remarks per se. The intended help and active involvement of the abettor must be proven in order for the abetment of a crime to be deemed to have occurred, according to Justice Rajesh Sekhri. HC on Divorce in Live-in Relationship: Couple Living Together by Mere Agreement Cannot Seek Divorce As Live-in Relationship Legally Not Recognised As Marriage, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on Abetment of Suicide

